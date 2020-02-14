Jennifer Jones gains entry into Hearts field, beats Tracy Fleury in Scotties wild-card game

Send this page to someone via email

Jennifer Jones advanced to the main draw of the Canadian women’s curling championship with an 8-7 win over Tracy Fleury in Friday’s wild-card game.

Jones will play in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the 15th time in her career starting Saturday.

The six-time champ from Winnipeg will compete as Team Wild Card for the first time since the play-in game was introduced to the tournament format in 2018.

The two top-ranked women’s teams in Curling Canada’s Canadian Team Rankings System (CTRS) that didn’t win their province or territory got another chance at the Hearts in the sudden-death

play-in game.

Fleury was ranked No. 1 and Jones No. 3 in Friday’s all-Manitoba affair.

Fleury scored three in the ninth end to draw even. Jones had last-rock advantage coming home. The skip drew against two Fleury counters for the win.