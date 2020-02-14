Collision involving 2 transports causes major traffic jam on Hwy. 401 east of Belleville

Send this page to someone via email

Travelling on Highway 401 between Belleville and Napanee has been a slow-going experience for many on Friday.

The westbound lanes have been closed for several hours following a collision involving two transport trucks. One lane opened around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

OPP say the crash happened around 10 a.m. Friday morning near the Shannonville Road exit.

Provincial police say shortly after a report of a transport being driven erratically, a transport truck parked on the shoulder of the highway was struck by another transport.

An Ornge air ambulance was brought to the scene to transport the driver of the truck that struck the other to hospital. OPP said the truck driver sustained serious injuries.

Police closed the eastbound lanes for a short time so the air ambulance could land.

Highway traffic was diverted onto Deseronto Road during the highway closure.

Traffic congestion in the area was made worse by other collisions along the detour routes near Deseronto and Shannonville roads and Deseronto and Callaghan roads.

COLLISION: Deseronto Rd and Callaghan Rd #Napanee – 2 vehicles. #OPP on scene. ^ag — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) February 14, 2020

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB lanes remain CLOSED at Deseronto Rd #Shannonville – due to a collision. Reopening time unknown. ^ag pic.twitter.com/shpOc5Ilyi — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) February 14, 2020

Since all rail traffic has been suspended due to a blockade nearby in Tyendinaga Township, and Friday marks the first day of the Family Day long weekend, Highway 401 was already expected to be congested.

As of Friday afternoon, OPP say it’s unknown how long the highway slowdown will last. Officers are still investigating the scene and will be present while the wreckage is cleared away.