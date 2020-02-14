Menu

Canada

Liberals’ $187B infrastructure program to face scrutiny of auditor general

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2020 1:27 pm
Interim Auditor General of Canada Sylvain Ricard prepares to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts to discuss the spring report of the Auditor General on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 16, 2019. .
Interim Auditor General of Canada Sylvain Ricard prepares to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts to discuss the spring report of the Auditor General on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 16, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government’s massive $187-billion infrastructure program will be scrutinized by the office of the auditor general of Canada.

Interim auditor general Sylvain Ricard says his office will endeavour to complete its investigation and report to Parliament no later than next January — as requested in a Conservative motion passed by the House of Commons late last month.

READ MORE: Red tape stalls Liberals’ big plans for infrastructure funds, internal docs show

The government said at the time that it supported an audit, but most Liberals voted against the motion because it was critical of the government’s lack of transparency and accountability on the file.

A promise to undertake massive infrastructure investments was a centrepiece of the Liberals’ election platform in 2015, intended to boost the economy and create jobs.

Federal Election 2019: Trudeau calls Liberal’s infrastructure investment plan ‘most ambitious’ in Canadian history
Federal Election 2019: Trudeau calls Liberal’s infrastructure investment plan ‘most ambitious’ in Canadian history

However, several reports by the parliamentary budget officer have since found that the money is not getting out the door as quickly as intended.

Story continues below advertisement

And a Senate committee warned in 2017 that the sprawling program is unfocused and overly complicated, with 31 different departments responsible for doling out funds.



