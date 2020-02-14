Menu

Canada

Shutdown of Canadian National Railway lines leads to propane shortages

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2020 1:30 pm
Updated February 14, 2020 1:31 pm
Canadian National locomotives are seen Monday, February 23, 2015 in Montreal.
Canadian National locomotives are seen Monday, February 23, 2015 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Businesses and homes across the Maritimes are days away from running out of propane as a result of anti-pipeline protests that have severed rail links across Canada.

Ian Wilson, president of Halifax-based Wilson Fuel, says his company is already rationing propane by partially filling customers’ tanks.

READ MORE: Via Rail cancels most trains across the country as CN shuts down rails in eastern Canada

Wilson says his company is trying to ship some product into the region by truck, but that won’t meet the demand.

He says the shortage is not just an inconvenience, it’s a health and safety issue for people who use propane to heat their homes.

READ MORE: CN Rail blockade in northern B.C. taken down as province, feds agree to meeting with chiefs

As of Thursday, Canadian National Railway started a progressive shutdown in Eastern Canada, while Via Rail cancelled all service on CN tracks in Canada.

The protests began last week after the RCMP in British Columbia enforced an injunction against hereditary chiefs and their supporters blocking construction of the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline near Houston, B.C.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
