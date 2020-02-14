Family Day 2020: What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto, GTA on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Family Day in Ontario is Feb. 17, 2020. Here’s a look at what’s open, what’s closed and what to do with family on Monday in Toronto and the GTA.

What’s open:

Some shopping malls in the GTA, including Vaughan Mills (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Square One (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Toronto Premium Outlets (9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m) and Upper Canada Mall.

Family-friendly tourist destinations such as Casa Loma, the Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium, the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Royal Ontario Museum, Legoland and the Ontario Science Centre.

Family Fun Fest has now been merged with Kids Fest for 2020 and both events are taking place at the International Centre in Mississauga from Feb. 15-17 between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Evergreen Brickworks, Riverdale Farm, High Park Zoo and city-operated museums.

Centennial Park Conservatory and Allan Gardens Conservatory.

Rabba Fine Foods locations are open 24 hours.

Movie theatres.

TTC is on a holiday schedule. GO transit is on a Saturday schedule.

The city’s two ski/snowboarding hills and 52 outdoor skating rinks and trails (weather permitting). There are Family Day activities planned at the rink at Nathan Phillips Square. Many indoor arenas are also open for free skating.

Delivery and collection of mail are going ahead.

The Toronto Passport Office and Service Canada outlets are open. (Call first — locations within provincial or municipal buildings, including the Service Canada counter at Toronto City Hall, may be closed).

Within Toronto, restaurants, bars, small retail stores and gas stations can stay open if they choose. Retail businesses in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District can also stay open, according to City of Toronto bylaws.

What’s closed:

Beer Stores.

LCBO. Where permitted by local municipalities, some LCBO Convenience Outlets may observe their regular hours of business on Family Day.

Provincial and municipal government offices.

Banks, many malls and other retail stores.

Toronto Public Library branches.