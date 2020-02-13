Menu

Canada

John Baird rules out running for Conservative leadership

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 6:39 pm
Updated February 13, 2020 6:43 pm
WATCH: (Feb. 7, 2020) Former foreign affairs minister defends decision to end diplomatic relations with Iran.

Former Conservative cabinet minister John Baird has ruled out running for the party’s leadership.

He made the announcement in a series of tweets on Thursday evening.

“When I left politics after 20 years of elected office, I committed myself to an equally rewarding career in the private sector. I am incredibly happy with my post-political life and enjoy my work,” he said on Twitter just after 6 p.m..

Last week, Baird told Global News he had been taking calls and “weighing his options.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney had called on Baird to join the race.

Conservative leadership candidates make their case in Halifax

“I really appreciate the comments made by Premier Kenney,” Baird told Mercedes Stephenson on The West Block.

“He’s doing a phenomenal job in the province of Alberta and was a good friend and colleague when we served together in Ottawa.”

The Conservative leadership contest is taking place on June 27 in Toronto.

Former cabinet minister Peter MacKay and current MPs Marilyn Gladu and Erin O’Toole are among those looking to replace Andrew Scheer.

Baird is the latest in a series of high-profile Tories who have decided against pursing the leadership, including Rona Ambrose and Pierre Poilievre, as well as former Quebec premier Jean Charest.

He served in former prime minister Stephen Harper’s cabinet as foreign affairs minister, among other roles.

