John Baird rules out running for Conservative leadership

Former Conservative cabinet minister John Baird has ruled out running for the party’s leadership.

He made the announcement in a series of tweets on Thursday evening.

“When I left politics after 20 years of elected office, I committed myself to an equally rewarding career in the private sector. I am incredibly happy with my post-political life and enjoy my work,” he said on Twitter just after 6 p.m..

Last week, Baird told Global News he had been taking calls and “weighing his options.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney had called on Baird to join the race.

“I really appreciate the comments made by Premier Kenney,” Baird told Mercedes Stephenson on The West Block.

“He’s doing a phenomenal job in the province of Alberta and was a good friend and colleague when we served together in Ottawa.”

The Conservative leadership contest is taking place on June 27 in Toronto.

Former cabinet minister Peter MacKay and current MPs Marilyn Gladu and Erin O’Toole are among those looking to replace Andrew Scheer.

Baird is the latest in a series of high-profile Tories who have decided against pursing the leadership, including Rona Ambrose and Pierre Poilievre, as well as former Quebec premier Jean Charest.

He served in former prime minister Stephen Harper’s cabinet as foreign affairs minister, among other roles.

I am incredibly grateful for all the support that Conservatives from across this great country have offered in the past few weeks. Still, I want to provide some clarity that I will not be standing for Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. 1/3 — John Baird (@Baird) February 13, 2020

I look forward to an exciting leadership race, and I will continue to remain a proud Conservative activist and enthusiastically support the policies and principles of our Party. Je vous remercie du fond du coeur! 3/3 — John Baird (@Baird) February 13, 2020