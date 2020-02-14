Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 878: Secrets of Queens of the Stone Age, part 2

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted February 14, 2020 9:00 am
.
There are some bands that are very consistent with their sound and fans love ’em for it. No two records are exactly the same, but whenever a new album is announced, they have a pretty good idea of what to expect. The Foo Fighters, for example. Every record is a Foo Fighters record, if you know what I mean. There’s a certain sonic/stylistic linearity to the songs. Nothing wrong with that.Then there are bands who like to take chances, take risks. Queens of the Stone Age, for example.The last thing Josh Homme and whoever his crew happens to be within the band for that moment is repeat anything. That not only requires imagination but guts.But while Josh and Co. acknowledge that this approach can confuse people and maybe alienate some fans, they also know that a certain percentage–a solid one, at that–loves that the band likes to use the curve ball.Heck, it goes beyond that. We never know who is going to show up on a Queens album. It’s always people in, people out making contributions here and contributions there. No wonder the band’s sound is always in a sort of flux.And then there are all the side projects that are different still. So, yes it’s confusing. And I think that’s exactly what Josh likes.Let’s go deeper into all this with part two of Secrets of Queens of the Stone Age.Songs heard on this program:
  • Queens of the Stone Age, My God is the Sun
  • Queens of the Stone Age, The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret
  • Queens of the Stone Age, No One Knows
  • Queens of the Stone Age, Go with the Flow
  • Eagles of Death Metal, Stuck in the Metal
  • Queens of the Stone Age, Little Sister (Live from SNL)
  • Desert Sessions, I Wanna Make It wit Chu
  • Queens of the Stone Age, Smooth Sailing
  • Them Crooked Vultures, Mind Erase No Chaser
Story continues below advertisement
Here’s Eric Wilhite’s playlist. Don’t forget that you can get the podcast version of this podcast through iTunes or wherever you get your on-demand audio.The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
© 2020 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alan CrossEagles of Death MetalQueens Of The Stone AgeJosh HommeOngoing HistoryThem Crooked Vultures
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.