Montreal travels to Pittsburgh for Canadiens-Penguins matchup

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens (27-25-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (34-15-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Montreal Canadiens.

The Penguins are 14-11-4 in conference games. Pittsburgh has scored 179 goals and is eighth in the NHL averaging 3.2 per game. Bryan Rust leads the team with 22.

The Canadiens are 15-16-7 in conference matchups. Montreal has given up 37 power-play goals, killing 79.3% of opponent opportunities.

Pittsburgh knocked off Montreal 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rust leads the Penguins with 22 goals, adding 23 assists and recording 45 points. Evgeni Malkin has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Story continues below advertisement

Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 52 points, scoring 20 goals and collecting 32 assists. Brendan Gallagher has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: John Marino: out (fractured cheekbone).

Canadiens: Jordan Weal: day to day (illness), Phillip Danault: day to day (face/jaw).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.