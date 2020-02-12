Menu

Two sent to hospital following Tuesday night head-on collision: Salmon Arm RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 8:26 pm
Police say the accident along Highway 97B occurred along the 7000 block, just after 9 p.m.
Salmon Arm RCMP say two people sustained injuries in a head-on crash along Highway 97B on Tuesday night.

According to police, the accident occurred along the 7000 block of the highway at 9:15 p.m., and involved a northbound car and a southbound car.

RCMP say the driver of the northbound car, a man in his 30s from Vernon, had to be cut free from the wreckage.

They added he suffered serious injuries and was transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The driver of the southbound car, a man in his 70s from Armstrong, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital as well.

The highway was temporarily closed while police investigated the crash.

If you witnessed this incident, you are asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044.

