Two sent to hospital following Tuesday night head-on collision: Salmon Arm RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Salmon Arm RCMP say two people sustained injuries in a head-on crash along Highway 97B on Tuesday night.

According to police, the accident occurred along the 7000 block of the highway at 9:15 p.m., and involved a northbound car and a southbound car.

RCMP say the driver of the northbound car, a man in his 30s from Vernon, had to be cut free from the wreckage.

They added he suffered serious injuries and was transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The driver of the southbound car, a man in his 70s from Armstrong, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital as well.

The highway was temporarily closed while police investigated the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

If you witnessed this incident, you are asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044.

1:52 Open house for possible changes to Highway 97 near Lake Country Open house for possible changes to Highway 97 near Lake Country