Those Old Radio Shows February 21-22

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Friday, Feb. 21:

Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – Dead Men Prowl, Pt. 5; Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Templeton Matter

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – She Married Her Boss

Hour 3: Six Shooter – Aunt Em; The Saint- Conley Silver Mine

Hour 4: People Are Funny – $1000 Bill; Suspense – The Barking Death

Saturday, Feb. 22:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Imposter; X Minus One – If You Was A Moklin

Hour 2: Our Miss Brooks – Mr. Conklins Wakeup Plan; Black Museum – Gas Receipt

Hour 3: Cisco Kid – Slash RB Mystery; Red Ryder – Chief of Clearwater

Hour 4: Abbott & Costello – Merchant Marines; Weird Circle – Shadow

Hour 5: The Whistler – Perfect Alibi; Casey, Crime Photographer – The Blonde’s Lipstick

Story continues below advertisement