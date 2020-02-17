Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Those Old Radio Shows February 21-22

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted February 17, 2020 12:00 pm

Friday, Feb. 21:

Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – Dead Men Prowl, Pt. 5; Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Templeton Matter
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – She Married Her Boss
Hour 3: Six Shooter – Aunt Em; The Saint- Conley Silver Mine
Hour 4: People Are Funny – $1000 Bill; Suspense – The Barking Death

Saturday, Feb. 22:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Imposter; X Minus One – If You Was A Moklin
Hour 2: Our Miss Brooks – Mr. Conklins Wakeup Plan; Black Museum – Gas Receipt
Hour 3: Cisco Kid – Slash RB Mystery; Red Ryder – Chief of Clearwater
Hour 4: Abbott & Costello – Merchant Marines; Weird Circle – Shadow
Hour 5: The Whistler – Perfect Alibi; Casey, Crime Photographer – The Blonde’s Lipstick

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Old Time Radiothose old radio showsradio playsOld RadioOld Radio Showsold time radio showsvintage radioold radio plays
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.