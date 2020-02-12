Menu

Canada

Lima Group to meet again on Venezuela crisis in Canada next week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2020 10:32 am
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends rally in Barquisimeto, Venezuela May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jesus Hernandez.
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends rally in Barquisimeto, Venezuela May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jesus Hernandez. REUTERS/Jesus Hernandez

Canada will host a meeting of its Lima Group partners next week in an attempt to build new momentum in their effort to bring democracy to Venezuela.

The gathering of foreign ministers from the coalition of Western Hemisphere countries — minus the United States — is set for next Thursday.

READ MORE: Venezuela’s political crisis is worsening — What’s happening and what’s to come

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is not expected to attend the meeting because he has just returned to Venezuela after an extensive world tour that included Canada, Europe and the U.S. to drum up support for his efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Canada and dozens of countries recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, and view Maduro as a dictator who stole his country’s last election.

Venezuelan police forcibly block Juan Guaidó from entering Parliament
Venezuelan police forcibly block Juan Guaidó from entering Parliament

A senior Canadian official, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the plan, says next week’s meeting is an attempt to build on Guaido’s recent international travels.

Canada last hosted the Lima Group one year ago in Ottawa.

The group includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Paraguay, Peru and Venezuela.

Trudeau doubles down position on ‘murderous’ Maduro regime
Trudeau doubles down position on ‘murderous’ Maduro regime
