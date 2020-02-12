Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man stabs himself with a knife in police presence, watchdog investigating

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 11:12 am
A police officer.
A police officer. Pixabay

A Winnipeg man has died after he apparently stabbed himself with a knife in the presence of police.

The Independent Investigation Unit said Wednesday police were called to a home Monday night during a domestic fight, where a man involved had armed himself with a knife.

While police officers tried to calm the situation, the man apparently stabbed himself, said the IIU.

READ MORE: IIU investigating after woman’s arm broken during Winnipeg arrest

He was taken to Health Sciences Centre where he was pronounced dead.

There was no information on where in Winnipeg this happened or if anyone else was hurt.

Winnipeg police said they were unable to comment.

Winnipeg police talk about the city’s first 2 homicides of 2020
Winnipeg police talk about the city’s first 2 homicides of 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
