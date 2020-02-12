Winnipeg man stabs himself with a knife in police presence, watchdog investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Winnipeg man has died after he apparently stabbed himself with a knife in the presence of police.

The Independent Investigation Unit said Wednesday police were called to a home Monday night during a domestic fight, where a man involved had armed himself with a knife.

While police officers tried to calm the situation, the man apparently stabbed himself, said the IIU.

He was taken to Health Sciences Centre where he was pronounced dead.

There was no information on where in Winnipeg this happened or if anyone else was hurt.

Winnipeg police said they were unable to comment.

1:03 Winnipeg police talk about the city’s first 2 homicides of 2020 Winnipeg police talk about the city’s first 2 homicides of 2020

Story continues below advertisement