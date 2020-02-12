Calgary’s Stephen Avenue to light up with 2020 GLOW Winter Festival

Stephen Avenue in Calgary will be transformed into a vibrant winter wonderland at the 2020 GLOW Winter Festival this weekend.
The event is free and family-friendly, bringing art and entertainment together with light-up installations and live music.
This year, the festival features axe throwing, ice sculptures, ice slides, fire pits, warming igloos and three stages — the main stage, an acoustic stage and the ice lounge.
In total, 35 different artists will perform on the three stages, including Tyler Shaw, The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer, Michael Bernard Fitzgerald, Neon Dreams, Shred Kelly, The Static Shift and Jesse Roper.
Adults can enjoy a drink on outdoor patios at Milestones, The Metropolitan Grill, Local and The Guild.
The 2020 GLOW Winter Festival runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 15, and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 16.
It will be staged in a four-block section of Stephen Avenue from 1 Street Southeast to 3 Street Southwest.
Marco De Iaco with the Calgary Downtown Association said that although the event began as an art walk, it has now grown into a three-day festival.
“GLOW is all about celebrating the best of winter in the heart of our city on historic Stephen Avenue,” De Iaco said in a news release.
