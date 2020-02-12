Calgary’s Stephen Avenue to light up with 2020 GLOW Winter Festival

Send this page to someone via email

Stephen Avenue in Calgary will be transformed into a vibrant winter wonderland at the 2020 GLOW Winter Festival this weekend.

The event is free and family-friendly, bringing art and entertainment together with light-up installations and live music.

This year, the festival features axe throwing, ice sculptures, ice slides, fire pits, warming igloos and three stages — the main stage, an acoustic stage and the ice lounge.

In total, 35 different artists will perform on the three stages, including Tyler Shaw, The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer, Michael Bernard Fitzgerald, Neon Dreams, Shred Kelly, The Static Shift and Jesse Roper.

The 2020 GLOW Winter Festival runs from Feb. 14 to 16. GLOW Winter Festival

Adults can enjoy a drink on outdoor patios at Milestones, The Metropolitan Grill, Local and The Guild.

The 2020 GLOW Winter Festival runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 15, and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 16.

It will be staged in a four-block section of Stephen Avenue from 1 Street Southeast to 3 Street Southwest.

Marco De Iaco with the Calgary Downtown Association said that although the event began as an art walk, it has now grown into a three-day festival.

“GLOW is all about celebrating the best of winter in the heart of our city on historic Stephen Avenue,” De Iaco said in a news release.

