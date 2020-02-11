Kalamalka Secondary school student helping spread education about disability awareness week

Send this page to someone via email

They say you have to be born with empathy, that it’s hard to teach the ability to understand and feel what others feel.

But that’s exactly what Kate Gareau is attempting to do.

“Welcome to disability awareness week,” Gareau said from the front of her math class at Kalamalka Secondary School on Tuesday.

As part of the Grade 11 student’s high school curriculum, where students showcase their personal learning, Gareau, 16, has developed a curriculum of her own in order to help teach compassion.

“I get a really good feeling inside when I do see that people are actually willing to listen and wanting to learn more about it,” Gareau said.

Gareau’s project is centered around creating disability awareness by spreading education about down syndrome, autism and Angelman syndrome.

Gareau said she was inspired to see social change by a fellow student who suffers from a rare neurological disorder.

“I feel like that it’s really important for us to be aware that people who are living with some sort of condition are just like us,” Gareau said.

Gareau’s goal seems simple enough, but it can be extremely complex.

“I just want to make it more of a common thing to go up to him and just talk to him like a normal person,” Gareau said.

School principal Mike Grace principle is not surprised by Gareau’s altruistic endeavor.

“I think it’s just part of her character, that she is always notable, that she’s just a caring person,” Grace said.

