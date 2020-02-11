Tiger-Cats re-sign defensive tackle Dylan Wynn on busy CFL free agency day

Send this page to someone via email

The CFL free agency window opened at noon on Tuesday and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats made a splash.

Defensive tackle Dylan Wynn agreed to terms on a new contract before becoming a free agent.

The 26-year-old Wynn started 17 games at defensive tackle for the Tiger-Cats in 2019 and had a career-high 11 sacks.

The six-foot-two, 283-pound native of Concord, Calif., added a career-high 44 defensive tackles, three tackles for loss and two pass knockdowns and was named a CFL all-star.

Hamilton also signed American running back Don Jackson.

He had 19 starts over two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2018-19), registering 218 carries for 1,170 yards and five rushing touchdowns and adding 44 receptions for 300 yards.

Prior to his CFL career, Jackson spent two seasons in the National Football League with the Green Bay Packers (2016-17).

Hamilton also signed American defensive back Qudarius Ford to a two-year contract.

Ford, 28, appeared in 17 games for the Toronto Argonauts last season, recording 56 defensive tackles, two interceptions, a pass knock down, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries — one of which he returned for a touchdown.

The Cats signed defensive back Courtney Stephen, bringing the 30-year-old back to Steeltown after spending the 2019 season with the Calgary Stampeders.

Stephen recorded five defensive tackles and 15 special teams tackles in 17 appearances in 2019.

Receiver Brian Jones has re-signed with the Ticats.

The 25-year-old appeared in nine regular season games with Hamilton last year, registering four special teams tackles.

However, several free agents left Hamilton for other teams.

The Calgary Stampeders signed all-star defensive back Richard Leonard, who spent the first three seasons of his CFL career in Hamilton.

Canadian running back Anthony Coombs, who played last season with the Tiger-Cats, signed with Ottawa.

Middle linebacker Justin Tuggle signed with Edmonton, and DT Connor McGough signed with Calgary.