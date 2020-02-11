No love at MPI: spurned lovers most likely to report insurance fraud in February

Send this page to someone via email

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, love isn’t the only thing in the air in Manitoba.

According to Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), February is a busy month for tips called in to the Crown corporation’s anti-fraud line.

“While the calls are anonymous, some people openly admit that they’re calling because their ex-spouse, their ex-partner, their ex-girlfriend … had done something fraudulent against MPI,” said spokesman Brian Smiley.

“We certainly appreciate those calls coming. February is the month of love, but it’s also a month where a little bit of revenge comes into play.” Tweet This

Overall, last year saw a record number of tips coming in with nearly 600 — an increase of almost 35 per cent over 2018. That’s part of an ongoing increase in overall tips since 2015.

MPI said it saved more than $700,000 last year based on information coming from calls to the tip line — and estimates fraud costs its ratepayers $50 per year.

“I suppose nothing says, ‘I don’t love you anymore’, than by placing a call to the anti-fraud tips line,” said MPI COO Curtis Wennberg.

“We can only speculate that emotions of past romantic relationships are triggered by increased talk about Valentine’s Day. Tweet This

“Regardless of the reason, MPI is very appreciative of their help.”

