Crime

Peterborough woman charged after allegedly assaulting officer, stealing wheelchair

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 11:27 am
Updated February 11, 2020 11:28 am
Peterborough police laid charges against an 18-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted an officer on Monday.
Peterborough police laid charges against an 18-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted an officer on Monday. Global Peterborough

A Peterborough woman is facing assault and other charges following an alleged incident involving a staff member and a police officer on Monday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers responded to an unnamed address around 11 a.m. where a woman was reportedly refusing to leave the premises.

While officers spoke with the woman, police allege she brandished a knife and attempted to strike a staff member at the location. She also allegedly struck an officer in the face and spat on them.

According to police, the officer eventually apprehended the woman. After a subsequent investigation, police allege the woman was also found in possession of a stolen electric wheelchair.

Sabrina-Blue Wilson, 18, of McDonnel Street, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, assault with a weapon, resisting a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough later that day.

Woman in wheelchair killed in early morning Mississauga hit-and-run
AssaultPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceKnifePeterborough crimePeterborough theftPeterborough assaultStolen Wheelchairassault officerassault a police officerassault with a wepaonwho stole a wheelchair
