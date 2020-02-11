Peterborough woman charged after allegedly assaulting officer, stealing wheelchair

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing assault and other charges following an alleged incident involving a staff member and a police officer on Monday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers responded to an unnamed address around 11 a.m. where a woman was reportedly refusing to leave the premises.

While officers spoke with the woman, police allege she brandished a knife and attempted to strike a staff member at the location. She also allegedly struck an officer in the face and spat on them.

According to police, the officer eventually apprehended the woman. After a subsequent investigation, police allege the woman was also found in possession of a stolen electric wheelchair.

Sabrina-Blue Wilson, 18, of McDonnel Street, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, assault with a weapon, resisting a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough later that day.

