Man and woman charged with 1st-degree murder in Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police say two people have been arrested and are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to 546 The West Mall, near Rathburn Road, at around 11 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a victim, identified by police as Deandre Campbell-Kelly, 29, of Toronto, suffering from gunshot wounds and lying in the snow. He was transported by paramedics to hospital, where he later died.

On Monday, police arrested 19-year-old Alyshia Smith and 23-year-old Anthony Johnson. They are both charged with first-degree murder.

The two are scheduled to appear at a Toronto courthouse on Tuesday.

An undated photo of Deandre Campbell-Kelly, 29, the victim of a fatal shooting on The West Mall on Feb. 7, 2020.

