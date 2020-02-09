N.S. Tory leader says party will introduce legislation for ridesharing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives in Nova Scotia say they’ll introduce legislation to welcome ridesharing in the province.

Leader Tim Houston says Nova Scotia should enjoy the same market advances as the rest of the world, including ridesharing.

READ MORE: Federal Conservative leadership hopefuls make pitch to Nova Scotia Tories

Houston made the announcement Sunday at the party’s annual general meeting in Halifax.

He says the party is committed to creating a new category of license consistent with other jurisdictions like Toronto.

Houston says rideshare drivers would be required to pass a clean criminal record check, hold a class-five license for at least three years, and complete a training program.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia Opposition leader ‘hopeful’ Peter MacKay runs for federal Conservatives

He says ridesharing has the potential to benefit rural areas where there may be limited transportation options.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2020.