Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Teen finds bag of cash in Milton, brings it to police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2020 9:17 am
Updated February 9, 2020 9:27 am
Various denominations of Bank of Canada banknotes are seen in this file photo.
Various denominations of Bank of Canada banknotes are seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

MILTON – Police in Milton are praising a local teenager for her honesty after she turned over a large sum of cash she found.

Halton Regional Police say the 17-year-old was out walking in the town Saturday evening when she noticed a package on the ground.

They say that when the girl discovered the bag contained several bank deposit envelopes stuffed with thousands of dollars in cash, she immediately handed it over to the local police division.

READ MORE: ‘It’s not mine’: Michigan man turns in $27,000 left near ATM by mistake

Police say they quickly determined the money belonged to a business and had inadvertently been dropped by an employee.

The money was then returned to its rightful owner.

Police didn’t name the business or release the identity of the teen, however, they said “it is acts of honestly and civic duty like this that replenishes faith in the good-hearted nature of the majority of youth in our community.”

Story continues below advertisement
Michigan man finds $27,000 next to ATM; decides to return the money
Michigan man finds $27,000 next to ATM; decides to return the money
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Halton Regional PoliceHaltonhalton policeMiltonTeen finds bag of cashTeen finds cash Milton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.