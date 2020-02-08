Dairy industry warns of price hike as a result of N.B. plant closure 

Send this page to someone via email

Consumers in New Brunswick should expect to pay more for milk as a result of the closure of the Saputo plant in Saint John.

The company announced the closure Thursday, to take effect a year from now, with the loss of about 70 jobs.

READ MORE: Dairy giant Saputo to close facilities in Trenton, Ont., and Saint John, N.B.

Paul Gaunce, chairman of the Dairy Farmers of New Brunswick, said farmers will have to ship their milk as far as Victoriaville, Que., or Dartmouth, N.S., for processing.

“The logistics to arrange trucks to go that further distance is mind-boggling. It’s hard enough to get the milk picked up and delivered to Saint John, but when you have to start having it hauled to Victoriaville or Dartmouth, it’s a logistical nightmare,” Gaunce said Saturday in an interview.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the added cost is paid by the farmers but will eventually be passed along to consumers – about two cents per litre.

“We’ll figure out the logistics somehow, but it’s not good for the long-term viability of the dairy industry in the Maritimes. We are short of capacity for processing now,” he said.

Gaunce said farmers have a year to prepare. There are 176 dairy farmers in New Brunswick.

READ MORE: Weston Foods announces plans to close Cobourg bakery in June, axing up to 180 jobs

The Saint John plant, which was originally Baxter’s Dairy, has operated since 1931.

Montreal-based Saputo also announced Thursday it will close a plant in Trenton, Ont., in September, affecting about 210 employees.

Gaunce said it’s not likely that another plant will open in New Brunswick, but much of that will depend on the impact of the new North American free trade agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2020.