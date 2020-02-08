Menu

Shooting in busy Langley strip mall leaves man in “grave condition”

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted February 8, 2020 3:27 am
Police say a man found in the parking lot of the 6300 block of 200th street was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Curtis Kreklau

Langley RCMP say a man is in “grave condition” after a shooting in the 6300 block of 200th St Friday evening.

They say they were called to a strip-mall in the Willowbrook area around 9:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, a man was found suffering gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital.

A police tent has been placed over a black pick-up truck with its doors open, parked in front of a credit union.

READ MORE: 1 dead, another in serious condition after Surrey shooting, RCMP say

Police believe at this time, the shooting does not appear to be random.

They say they are currently in the evidence gathering phase, and no further information will be provided at this time.

If you have any information that might assist with their investigation, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Story continues below advertisement

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

