Coquihalla Highway closed southbound due to vehicle incident amid heavy snowfall

Highway crews have shut down the Coquihalla Highway southbound between Merritt and Hope, B.C., due to at least one vehicle incident amid a heavy snowfall.

DriveBC says the unexplained incident occurred near Comstock Road just before 8 p.m. Crews later said they estimate the road will reopen at 10:30 p.m.

REMINDER – CLOSED – #BCHwy5 SOUTHBOUND between #Merritt and #HopeBC due to a vehicle incident near Comstock Rd. Assessment in progress, estimated opening time is 10:30 PM. Alternate route via #BCHwy1. Expect heavy delays and congestion. #Coquihalla #Kelowna #Kamloops — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 8, 2020

RCMP have not provided any information on the potential crash. Global News has also reached out to the Ministry of Transportation for more information.

But the northbound lanes of the highway aren’t faring much better: the ministry says lanes are being blocked by spun-out semi trucks, causing major delays.

DriveBC says traffic is still getting past the blockages, but slowly. Crews are “working hard to clear the affected vehicles,” it added.

#BCHwy5 – Expect major delays northbound at #BoxCanyon due to lanes blocked by spun out semis. Traffic is getting by but at a slow rate. Crews working hard to clear the affected vehicles. #Coquihalla #HopeBC #Merritt — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 8, 2020

Environment Canada’s snowfall warning for the highway estimates between 20 and 25 centimetres will fall by early Saturday morning.

The company contracted with keeping the road clear, Argo Roads, is advising drivers on the Coquihalla to keep slow and give themselves extra time.

