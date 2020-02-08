Menu

Coquihalla Highway closed southbound due to vehicle incident amid heavy snowfall

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 8, 2020 12:24 am
Updated February 8, 2020 12:41 am
A view of the Coquihalla Highway north of the Zopkios Brake Check, looking south.
A view of the Coquihalla Highway north of the Zopkios Brake Check, looking south. DriveBC

Highway crews have shut down the Coquihalla Highway southbound between Merritt and Hope, B.C., due to at least one vehicle incident amid a heavy snowfall.

DriveBC says the unexplained incident occurred near Comstock Road just before 8 p.m. Crews later said they estimate the road will reopen at 10:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP have not provided any information on the potential crash. Global News has also reached out to the Ministry of Transportation for more information.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3 in B.C.

But the northbound lanes of the highway aren’t faring much better: the ministry says lanes are being blocked by spun-out semi trucks, causing major delays.

DriveBC says traffic is still getting past the blockages, but slowly. Crews are “working hard to clear the affected vehicles,” it added.

Environment Canada’s snowfall warning for the highway estimates between 20 and 25 centimetres will fall by early Saturday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The company contracted with keeping the road clear, Argo Roads, is advising drivers on the Coquihalla to keep slow and give themselves extra time.

Coquihalla crash highlights preventable factors in deadly accidents
Coquihalla crash highlights preventable factors in deadly accidents
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowSnowfallCoquihallaMerrittMinistry of TransportationCoquihalla HighwayHOPEdrivebchighway closedBC Highwaysvehicle incidentCoquihalla closedCoquihalla Highway closed
