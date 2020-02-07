Hamilton police charge Ancaster, Ont. man with stunt driving during snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say the recent snowfall didn’t stop an Ancaster, Ont. man from putting the pedal to the metal.

A 40-year-old man was charged with stunt driving after police say they stopped a black Nissan Rogue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Police say the SUV was going 133 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, with two children in the vehicle, adding the road conditions were not ideal due to the ongoing snowfall.

Police say the man’s licence has been suspended and vehicle seized for seven days.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court March 5.

