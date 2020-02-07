Priemier Ford criticizes high-profile U.S. Democrats during event in Washington

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford has criticized two high-profile Democratic politicians during an appearance in Washington, D.C.

Ford, who was participating in a fireside chat at the winter meeting of the National Governors Association, took shots at both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Bernie Sanders.

The premier slammed Pelosi for ripping up a copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address this week, calling her actions “disappointing” and “a shame.”

He also criticized socialism and said the politics of Sanders, a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, are “scary.”

Ford also appeared to endorse President Trump’s re-election bid, saying he hoped the election turned out “literally the right way,” an allusion to the Trump’s conservative political leanings.

Four Canadian premiers are in the U.S. this week to help foster better co-operation and improved trade between their provinces and U.S. states.

