Peterborough holiday free parking raises more than $15K for Kawartha Food Share

Drivers in Peterborough donated more than $15,000 in December as part of a fundraiser for the area food bank.
On Friday, officials with the City of Peterborough presented Kawartha Food Share with a cheque of $15,552.89, funds raised during the holidays 2-hour free parking period in December.
People had the option to pay for parking which in turn would be donated to the food bank.
Today Deputy Mayor Andrew Beamer presented a donation of $15,552.89 to @Kaw_FoodShare. The money was collected in December as part of free 2-hour downtown parking, sponsored by @hotspotcities. Details at https://t.co/0Tx30akOd3 pic.twitter.com/CXWngNmIzA
— City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) February 7, 2020
Ashlee Aitken, general manager of Kawartha Food Share, says they’re grateful for the continued support from the city and shoppers during the fundraiser.
READ MORE: Peterborough man attempts to cut down parking meter: policeKawartha Food Share currently assists more than 8,500 people every month through its 36 member agencies. It supports four meal programs, four city food banks, six housing projects, seven county food banks, and over 20 food cupboards across the city and county of Peterborough.Last year the Kawartha Food Share warehouse distributed over $5 million worth of food and emergency care needs.
