Economy

Peterborough holiday free parking raises more than $15K for Kawartha Food Share

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 2:00 pm
Peterborough Deputy Mayor Andrew Beamer presents a cheque to Ashlee Aitken of Kawartha Food Share from a parking fundraiser in December 2019.
Peterborough Deputy Mayor Andrew Beamer presents a cheque to Ashlee Aitken of Kawartha Food Share from a parking fundraiser in December 2019. Mark Giunta/Global News Peterborough

Drivers in Peterborough donated more than $15,000 in December as part of a fundraiser for the area food bank.

On Friday, officials with the City of Peterborough presented Kawartha Food Share with a cheque of $15,552.89, funds raised during the holidays 2-hour free parking period in December.

People had the option to pay for parking which in turn would be donated to the food bank.

“This donation is helping people throughout our community to put food on their tables,” Deputy Mayor Andrew Beamer said. “We appreciate the support of our sponsor HotSpot and the generosity of our community making donations during the holiday season.”

Ashlee Aitken, general manager of Kawartha Food Share, says they’re grateful for the continued support from the city and shoppers during the fundraiser.

“This donation will help us restock our shelves after the busy holiday season,” she said.For the second-straight year, Holiday 2 Hours Free Parking was sponsored by HotSpot Parking.“We are excited to be contributing to the Peterborough community with this donation,”stated Phillip Curley, CEO of HotSpot. “Since we launched our parking app in December 2018, we’ve had over 9,000 drivers register to pay for their parking in Peterborough on the HotSpot app. It’s important to us to give back.”

READ MORE: Peterborough man attempts to cut down parking meter: police

Kawartha Food Share currently assists more than 8,500 people every month through its 36 member agencies. It supports four meal programs, four city food banks, six housing projects, seven county food banks, and over 20 food cupboards across the city and county of Peterborough.Last year the Kawartha Food Share warehouse distributed over $5 million worth of food and emergency care needs.
