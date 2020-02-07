Kelowna daycare closes for the day after car crashes into front of building

Send this page to someone via email

No one was hurt after a car crashed into the front of a Kelowna daycare centre on Friday morning.

The front windows of Little Owl Academy were shattered when it appeared that a black Hyundai failed to stop in time and hit the front of the small business, driving over a sidewalk in the process.

The daycare is located in a strip mall in the Glenmore neighbourhood.

Another view of the incident involving the black Hyundai crashing into the front of a Kelowna daycare centre. Global News

Ice could be seen in the parking lot in front of the daycare.

Police responded to the scene but did not provide any information about the incident. Police tape could be seen attached from the front of the daycare to the black Hyundai.

Following the crash, Little Owl Academy appeared to close its doors for the day.

“Due to an emergency, we unfortunately have to cancel our junior kindergarten for today,” a sign posted at the daycare read.

“We will keep you posted as to whether or not our program will resume Monday morning.”

Local resident Jason Pace works near the daycare and has a son who attends Little Owl.

Pace said seeing emergency vehicles in the area got his attention.

“My heart sank,” Pace told Global News when he first saw the crash scene.

“That’s his classroom, and they all play in front of the window. When I saw all the glass and everything down, of course, my worst thoughts come to mind. I rushed over to the other side of the daycare and saw [my son], so a sigh of relief.”

Pace said he was told a car accidentally ran into the daycare, but that everybody was OK.

Global News has reached out to both Little Owl Academy and police for more information.

