Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister a no-show at U.S. trade summit

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is not attending a trade summit in the United States.

His office tells Global News Pallister turned down the chance to attend meetings in Washington with the deputy Canadian prime minister, five other premiers and a number of U.S. officials, choosing to skip the meeting for some family time.

Chrystia Freeland and the Canadian premiers are in Washington Friday for a three-day National Governors Association meeting, where economic growth, trade, and infrastructure and other topics are on the agenda.

Pallister was also invited, but chose not to attend, according to his office.

“The Premier was unable to attend the National Governor’s (sic) Association meeting in Washington that is being attended by some Premiers, around which the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister arose,” a spokesperson for the premier said in an email to Global News.

“Premier Pallister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland have an ongoing and extremely positive working relationship. The two have met twice in the last two months to discuss a variety of topics of joint interest and concern, including CUSMA ratification, international trade and inter-provincial trade.”

The premier’s office refused to say where Pallister is or how long he will be away from the Manitoba legislature.

There was also no response when Global News asked if he was at his vacation home in Costa Rica.

–With files from Brittany Greenslade

