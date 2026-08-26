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Politics

Quebec premier to meet lieutenant-governor Thursday, launching election campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2026 6:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal Mayor won’t endorse any party in the Quebec election, but she has issued a wish list'
Montreal Mayor won’t endorse any party in the Quebec election, but she has issued a wish list
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Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette will meet with the province’s lieutenant-governor on Thursday, paving the way for the start of the election campaign.

The premier’s official schedule says a cabinet meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m., after which Fréchette is set to meet with Lt.-Gov. Manon Jeannotte.

Under Quebec’s electoral system, the premier must symbolically ask the lieutenant-governor — who represents the King — to dissolve the legislature in order to call an election.

The Quebec election is scheduled for Oct. 5, which means the campaign will last 39 days.

The sovereigntist Parti Québécois has been leading in public opinion polls since 2023, and has won four straight byelections.

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However, that lead has shrunk in recent months, and analysts say issues such as resurgent referendum conversations and the U.S. trade war could shift the outcome of the campaign.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has promised to hold a referendum on Quebec sovereignty in the next four years if his party forms government, although he said earlier this month that the vote would only happen after U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the White House.

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Fréchette will lead the Coalition Avenir Québec party into the election campaign after succeeding François Legault earlier this year.

She will face St-Pierre Plamondon as well as Liberal Leader Charles Milliard, Québec solidaire spokesperson Ruba Ghazal and Éric Duhaime of the Conservatives.

At the moment, the Coalition Avenir Québec holds 79 seats in the legislature, compared to 18 for the Quebec Liberal Party, 11 for Québec solidaire, and seven for the Parti Québécois.

The Quebec Conservative Party holds one seat, and there are nine independent members.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2026. 

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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