Falling tree crushes passing car in Atlanta highway dashcam video

A fierce storm in Atlanta on Thursday afternoon left one driver with a flattened car after a very close call with a falling tree on the highway, according to police.
Dashcam video recorded by another driver shows the moment a large tree toppled onto Interstate 285, crushing a silver sedan under its weight.
“We are very thankful there were no serious injuries,” Dunwoody police wrote in a Facebook post that included the video.
The driver was taken to hospital and treated for a few minor cuts, local station WSBTV reports. The tree also caused traffic delays while crews cleaned up the debris.
The storm knocked down several trees, blocked many roads and triggered floods across Georgia on Thursday afternoon.
