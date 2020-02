Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Canadian long-track speedskater Denny Morrison is announcing his retirement.

He won four Olympic medals over his 16-year career on the national team.

The 34-year-old from Fort St. John, B.C., will be honoured Saturday at Calgary’s Olympic Oval during the ISU World Cup.

Morrison won 11 world championship medals over his career.

READ MORE: Olympians Gilmore Junio and Denny Morrison inspire Calgary school kids