QMJHL Roundup: Thursday, February 6, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2020 8:52 pm
Updated February 6, 2020 8:53 pm

BATHURST, N.B. – Mikhail Abramov scored his 33rd goal of the season and added an assist as the Victoriaville Tigres blanked the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 3-0 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Thursday.

Tigres goaltender Fabio Iacobo made 14 saves for his second shutout of the season.

Brooklyn Kalmikov and Vincent Sevigny also scored for Victoriaville (20-22-9), which extended its winning streak to six games.

Tristan Berube turned aside 30-of-32 shots for Acadie-Bathurst (9-34-7), which lost its third in a row.

The Titan failed to score on their lone power play, while Victoriaville went 1 for 2 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
