Canada

Feb. 6 declared International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM in Saskatchewan

By Chinenye Anokwuru Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 5:34 pm
Updated February 6, 2020 5:48 pm
A photo of tools used by female genital mutilation practitioners that was circulated to Canadian border officers.
A photo of tools used by female genital mutilation practitioners that was circulated to Canadian border officers. Courtesy / CBSA

The Government of Saskatchewan has declared Feb.6, 2020 as International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation

A certificate of recognition, dated Feb. 5, 2020 and signed by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General was contained in a press statement from the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.

According to End FGM Canada Network, the country has over 100,000 survivors of female genital mutilation with thousands of girls at risk, and a majority of this number are immigrants.

READ MORE: Out of the shadows: How an Alberta government minister is waging war on FGM

“Every ten seconds a girl is mutilated, every ten seconds. There are two million survivors in the world,” said Giselle Portenier, a founding member of End FGM Canada based out of Ottawa.

Portenier had earlier applied for a proclamation of the day by the City of Regina, but her request was rejected.

She describes the rejection as a disappointment and unfair to the survivors in Regina.

“We’ll be delighted if the immigrant community affected in Regina will come out and join the FGM Canada Network to push the government to provide better services for the survivors and most importantly to protect the human rights of girls who may actually be at risk,” Portenier said.

READ MORE: Meet the 27-year-old who saved 16,000 girls from genital mutilation

In response, city clerk Jim Nicol said “The proclamation request from End FGM Canada Network was rejected due to the lack of a local presence of the network in Regina to support the request.”

In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly designated Feb. 6 as International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation to amplify and direct the efforts on the elimination of this practice.

The day calls for support from governments and people to work together towards full eradication of the practice by 2030.

