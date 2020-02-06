Impaired Stratford driver ‘lucky’ not to have been electrocuted after hitting hydro box: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old Stratford, Ont. man was arrested for impaired driving after colliding with a hydro box, according to police.

Officials say they received a report of a collision on Maple Avenue in Stratford on Monday, Feb. 3 at 7 a.m.

Police say a black SUV was seen driving off of the roadway, striking a hydro box and launching on top of it.

The hydro box was fully destroyed as a result of the collision and the driver exited the vehicle, wandered in the area briefly, then left the scene of the collision, officials say.

The driver was located on Wilson Court. Police spoke with him, and immediately arrested him for impaired driving.

Police say the driver refused to take a breath sample once he was taken to Stratford police headquarters.

Story continues below advertisement

He was charged with operating while impaired by alcohol and refusal to comply with police demands.

Officials say the man was later released from custody, and is scheduled for a court appearance on March 16.

His identity is not released.

2:46 Investigators survey the damage after massive explosion in London, Ont. Investigators survey the damage after massive explosion in London, Ont.

Due to the collision with the hydro box, a section of Maple Avenue was closed down for a few hours.

Police say the driver was “extremely lucky” not to have been electrocuted after exiting his vehicle and wandering.

Live hydro wires were around and at one point, the male had fallen into a hole in the ground caused by the destruction of the hydro box, officials say.

Stratford police are reminding the public to remain in your vehicle until emergency services arrive if you’re involved in a collision where there are broken or loose wires in the area.