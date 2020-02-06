Winnipeg man charged in break-ins, shootings

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of violent break-ins that left two men shot last month has led to a long list of charges for a Winnipeg man.

Police were called to the first break-in at a home in the 100 block of Hastings Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 13 where a 31-year-old had been shot by the intruder.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he was later upgraded to stable.

A 23-year-old woman was also assaulted during the break-in but didn’t need medical attention.

Then around 6 a.m. the same morning, police were called to reports of another break-in and a shooting at a home in the 600 block of Elgin Avenue.

This time a 33-year-old man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition with a gunshot wound.

The man was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police say a man and two women in the home all had a gun pointed at them during the break-in.

Investigators with the major crimes unit were able to identify a suspect and executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of King Edward Street, where several guns and numerous rounds of ammunition were seized Jan. 25.

Police finally caught up with their suspect Wednesday, when he was seen driving a stolen vehicle near Elsbury Bay and Sandrington Drive around 11:30 a.m.

They say he was found with just over 31 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of cocaine and heroin, as well as a stolen driver’s licence and a stolen cheque at the time of his arrest.

The vehicle he was driving had been stolen from the 1600 block of Regent Avenue Monday night after it had been left running with keys in the ignition, say police.

Blaine Lindsey Malcolm, 34, is facing dozens of charges and has been detained in custody.

