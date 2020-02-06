Quebec premier demands Trudeau cut federal funding to Bill 21 legal challenge

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Quebec Premier François Legault is lashing out at the Trudeau government after learning a Montreal school board had reportedly received federal funds to contest the province’s secularism law in court.

Legault told reporters today he was shocked to learn the English Montreal School Board received money from the independently administered Court Challenges Program.

READ MORE: School board reportedly gets federal funds to fight Quebec secularism bill

The premier says it is unacceptable that federal dollars are going towards the court challenge against Bill 21 and is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to intervene.

The controversy stems from a Montreal Gazette report stating the school board received $250,000 from the program, which offers money to groups challenging human rights or language-related cases of national significance in court.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau says the court challenges program is run by an independent body that makes its own decisions.

Quebec’s Bill 21 forbids some public sector workers such as teachers from wearing religious symbols at work.

1:26 Pallister says Quebec is ‘too good’ for Bill 21 Pallister says Quebec is ‘too good’ for Bill 21