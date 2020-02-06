‘Spiral’ trailer: ‘Saw’ legacy continues with Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson

Send this page to someone via email

Saw is back but this time the franchise wants to “play a game” with police officers.

Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson star in Spiral, the latest installment in the Saw horror film franchise.

Rock, who is the executive producer, plays Det. Ezekiel (Zeke) Banks, who is in charge of a case involving the murder of a police officer.

The trailer begins with Rock’s Zeke in the police cruiser with his rookie partner, played by Max Minghella, driving around to 21 Savage’s hit song, A lot.

The pair discover a pattern of cop-killing throughout the city and the underground tunnels.

Zeke quickly finds himself in the middle of a torture game, with a hacksaw in his hand while his arm is chained to a metal pipe.

Jackson appears in the trailer as an esteemed police veteran looking into Zeke’s disappearance.

“Do you want to play games, motherf–ker?” Jackson’s character yells at the end of the trailer.

“I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004,” Rock said in a press release last year. “I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

Spiral, the ninth film in the Saw franchise, is produced by the original Saw team, Mark Burg and Oren Koules.

The film is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger.

Spiral hits theatres on May 15.

