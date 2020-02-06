Death toll from pair of avalanches in eastern Turkey climbs to 41

The death toll from a pair of avalanches in eastern Turkey climbed to 41 Thursday, Turkey’s disaster and emergency agency said as search teams aided by sniffer dogs scanned the avalanche field for bodies.The first avalanche late Tuesday killed five people in eastern Van province, which borders Iran. After about 300 emergency service workers were called to respond, a second avalanche struck the large rescue team near the town of Bahcesaray on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Rescue team buried by snow as 2nd avalanche hits TurkeyTurkish disaster agency AFAD said that along with the deaths, the double avalanche left 84 people injured, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said early Thursday that 47 people remained hospitalized, with six patients in intensive care but not critical condition.
AFAD said controlled explosions were set off to trigger less-destructive avalanches. It said 180 personnel were working in the area.
