Saskatoon man described as ‘community builder,’ leader passes away

A man well-known as a community leader and builder in Saskatoon has died.

Peter Zakreski passed away at the age of 80.

He was a city councillor from January 1974 to October 1979.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark expressed his condolences to the Zakreski family on Wednesday.

“We have lost an incredible community builder. Peter Zakreski has left a legacy in Saskatoon that reflects so much of who we have become as a city,” read Clark’s statement. “He has been central to life in sports, politics, business, philanthropy, arts, community safety, and more.

“We are a better community because of Peter’s leadership.”

Zakreski was born in Alvena, Sask., and moved into Saskatoon for his high school years. He graduated with a bachelor of arts from the University of Saskatchewan, work at Federated Co-operatives and became active in community recreation as well as a volunteer.

According to the Saskatoon Sports Hall of Fame — to which he was inducted — Zakreski was a key figure in attracting and staging amateur sporting events such as the 1979 Western Canada Summer Games and the 1991 World Juniors.

“Peter’s warmth and generosity were infectious,” read Clark’s statement.

“He will be missed.”

Zakreski was invested as a member of the Order of Canada in October 2002.

