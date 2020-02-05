Menu

Evening crash along Trans-Canada Highway claims life of man: Salmon Arm RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 7:07 pm
Police say dashcam video was instrumental in understanding what occurred in collision involving pickup truck and two transport trucks.
Global News

A local man died in a Tuesday night crash on the Trans-Canada Highway, Salmon Arm RCMP announced on Wednesday.

Police say three vehicles were involved in the incident just before 8 p.m., near 20th Avenue Northeast.

There, police say the investigation determined that an eastbound Ford F350 pickup truck crossed the centreline and collided with the trailer of a westbound transport truck.

The Ford bounced off the trailer, then impacted a second westbound transport truck.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for South Okanagan, Highway 3

Police say the driver of the Ford, a 70-year-old male, had to be extricated and was transported to hospital, where he later died.

A passenger in the Ford, a man also in his 70s, was treated at hospital. Police believe he will make a full recovery.

Police added that the two transport truck drivers were not injured and that both remained on scene, providing statements and dashcam video.

“The video was instrumental in understanding what occurred in this collision,” police said in a press release, adding the incident remains under investigation.

