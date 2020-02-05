Menu

Winnipeg Sports

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign 4 including receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2020 6:34 pm
Updated February 5, 2020 6:35 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino crosses the goal line to score a touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino crosses the goal line to score a touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Aaron Lynett / The Canadian Press

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino, American defensive back Chris Lyles, and American offensive linemen Kevin Lawrence and Jarell Broxton.

Feoli-Gudino, a Laval University product, returns to Winnipeg after spending four seasons with the Blue Bombers from 2014 to 2017.

The receiver spent the past two years with the Ottawa Redblacks.

READ MORE: Former Blue Bombers’ quarterback Chris Streveler lands with NFL’s Arizona Cardinals

He started his CFL career playing with the Toronto Argonauts for two seasons (2012-13).

In his eight years in the league, Feoli-Gudino has 135 receptions for 1,424 yards and nine touchdowns.

Lyles last saw CFL action in 2017 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, making 19 defensive tackles.

Lawrence started all 12 games in his senior year last season at Rhode Island.

READ MORE: Zach Collaros speaks to media after signing deal with Winnipeg Blue Bombers: ‘It was a no-brainer’

Broxton is a former Big 12 all-star at Baylor. He signed with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2016, and spent most of that season on their practice roster.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg Sports
