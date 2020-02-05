Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign 4 including receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino, American defensive back Chris Lyles, and American offensive linemen Kevin Lawrence and Jarell Broxton.

Feoli-Gudino, a Laval University product, returns to Winnipeg after spending four seasons with the Blue Bombers from 2014 to 2017.

The receiver spent the past two years with the Ottawa Redblacks.

He started his CFL career playing with the Toronto Argonauts for two seasons (2012-13).

In his eight years in the league, Feoli-Gudino has 135 receptions for 1,424 yards and nine touchdowns.

Lyles last saw CFL action in 2017 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, making 19 defensive tackles.

Lawrence started all 12 games in his senior year last season at Rhode Island.

Broxton is a former Big 12 all-star at Baylor. He signed with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2016, and spent most of that season on their practice roster.

