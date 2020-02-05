Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Police searching for victim in reported hit-and-run in St. Jacobs

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 4:26 pm
Updated February 5, 2020 4:29 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they want to speak with a victim after a reported hit-and-run in St. Jacobs on Tuesday night led to three arrests and the seizure of two shotguns.

According to a news release, police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Farmers Market Road at around 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Details of suspect released in Uptown Waterloo assault

While they couldn’t locate a victim, police say officers pulled over a vehicle reported to be in the hit-and-run and found two sawed-off shotguns inside.

They arrested two men and a male teen as a result of the investigation.

READ MORE: Driver charged after wheels fall off truck in roundabout in Woolwich: police

Officers would like to speak to the victim and anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8427.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterlooWaterloo crimeFarmers Market Road St Jacobssawed-off shotguns st jacobsSt Jacobs crimeSt Jacobs hit and run
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.