Police searching for victim in reported hit-and-run in St. Jacobs

Waterloo Regional Police say they want to speak with a victim after a reported hit-and-run in St. Jacobs on Tuesday night led to three arrests and the seizure of two shotguns.

According to a news release, police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Farmers Market Road at around 10 p.m.

While they couldn’t locate a victim, police say officers pulled over a vehicle reported to be in the hit-and-run and found two sawed-off shotguns inside.

They arrested two men and a male teen as a result of the investigation.

Officers would like to speak to the victim and anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8427.

