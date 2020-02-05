Flair Airlines offers unlimited travel pass for 3 months

Send this page to someone via email

Flair Airlines Ltd. is offering passengers an unlimited travel pass for three months amid rising competition between budget carriers.

The flight pass costs $700 and opens the gate to limitless domestic flights between Feb. 13 and May 13. A $500 version has some blackout dates and excludes flights on Fridays and Sundays.

B.C.-based Flair offers routes between seven cities, all in Western Canada except for Toronto.

READ MORE: Flair Airlines moving headquarters from Kelowna to Edmonton

CEO Jim Scott says the flight pass is aimed at students, small-business owners and families for whom more frequent visits or an extra getaway would otherwise be unaffordable.

Flair is not the only discount airline to hawk eye-catching promos as domestic competition heats up. Earlier this month, Swoop unveiled a so-called loonie sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of $1 before taxes and fees.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2018 the Competition Bureau launched an ongoing predatory pricing investigation into Swoop and parent WestJet Airlines Ltd. over allegations the two carriers used anti-competitive practices to crowd out Flair from at least three routes.