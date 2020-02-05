Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Flair Airlines offers unlimited travel pass for 3 months

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2020 11:51 am
Updated February 5, 2020 11:53 am
Flair airlines trains flight crew to be ‘autism aware’
WATCH: Flair airlines trains flight crew to be 'autism aware'

Flair Airlines Ltd. is offering passengers an unlimited travel pass for three months amid rising competition between budget carriers.

The flight pass costs $700 and opens the gate to limitless domestic flights between Feb. 13 and May 13. A $500 version has some blackout dates and excludes flights on Fridays and Sundays.

B.C.-based Flair offers routes between seven cities, all in Western Canada except for Toronto.

READ MORE: Flair Airlines moving headquarters from Kelowna to Edmonton

CEO Jim Scott says the flight pass is aimed at students, small-business owners and families for whom more frequent visits or an extra getaway would otherwise be unaffordable.

Flair is not the only discount airline to hawk eye-catching promos as domestic competition heats up. Earlier this month, Swoop unveiled a so-called loonie sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of $1 before taxes and fees.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2018 the Competition Bureau launched an ongoing predatory pricing investigation into Swoop and parent WestJet Airlines Ltd. over allegations the two carriers used anti-competitive practices to crowd out Flair from at least three routes.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Flair AirlinesTravel DealsFlight dealsFlair Airlines discountFlair Airlines unlimited travel passflight travel passtravel passunlimited travel pass
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.