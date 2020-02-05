Evo to add 250 cars in Vancouver as Share Now/Car2Go hits the road

Send this page to someone via email

Car-share company Evo is stepping into the gap that will be left behind when Share Now/Car2Go leaves the Vancouver area later this month.

The company says it will be adding 250 new hybrid cars to the road in April, which will expand the fleet to 1,750 vehicles in total.

Back in December, Share Now announced it was pulling the plug on all North American operations, citing operational costs and the lack of necessary infrastructure such as charging stations to support new technology.

The new Evos will likely be in hot demand in a city that credit union Vancity dubbed the “car-sharing capital of North America” in 2018.

1:49 Car2Go service shutting down in North America Car2Go service shutting down in North America

Share Now’s exit will take 1,200 one-way car-share vehicles off the road and leave more than 302,000 subscribers competing for a much smaller Evo fleet.

Story continues below advertisement

Evo — now the only remaining one-way car share service in the region — says it is also looking to further expand its fleet in the summer.

“Evo is a local company dedicated to this region and we’re here to stay,” said vice-president of car share Tai Silvey in a media release.

“Evo is stepping up – we’re investing significantly and doing everything possible to get more Evos on the road and keep expanding to meet growing demand.”

Silvey said the company, which is operated by BCAA, is currently in discussions with the City of Vancouver about “policy adjustments” to support further expansion.

Share Now’s final day of operation will be Feb. 29, though the company says it is selling its fleet and fewer vehicles will be available to clients as the end of the month approaches.