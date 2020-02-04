2 men, 1 woman facing charges after man assaulted in Sheet Harbour

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing charges after a man was assaulted in Sheet Harbour, N.S., over the weekend.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they received a report of the assault at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say their investigation determined that the victim received a phone call to meet with individuals known to him. After driving to a business on Church Point Road then walking home, police say he was assaulted with various weapons.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The suspects were arrested two days later.

Police searched a home on Albert Howe Lane, where they located a firearm, ammunition, cannabis, and weapons believed to be used during the assault.

Mitchell James Howe, 24, and 27-year-old Stephen James Power – both of Sheet Harbour – have been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Howe is facing four additional charges of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, while Power has been charged with unsafe storage of a firearm and breach of conditions.

Both are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old Sheet Harbour woman, whose identity was not released, is facing a charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. She was released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on March 11.