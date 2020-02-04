Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Jumping the day away: London parents bring kids to adventure park as Ontario teachers strike

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 2:45 pm
Updated February 4, 2020 3:22 pm
All English public elementary schools will be closed on Thursday, which is the day The Factory plans to hold another Bounce All Day deal.
All English public elementary schools will be closed on Thursday, which is the day The Factory plans to hold another Bounce All Day deal. Global News

While the teachers walked the picket lines, a handful of London kids impacted by the strike hopped on trampolines.

The Factory, a local indoor adventure park, offered a Bounce All Day deal on Tuesday for kids affected by the ongoing one-day teachers’ strikes.

Tuesday’s strike affected all Ontario Catholic school teachers, as well as certain public high school and elementary school boards, including Thames Valley.

READ MORE: Catholic teachers, some high school and elementary teachers on Ontario-wide strike

Lacy Boyle is a mom to two children enrolled in grades 2 and 3 in the Catholic school board. She brought her children to The Factory Tuesday to burn off some calories on a not-so-typical day off for the kids.

“We were questioning what to do [today], but this is [my son’s] Christmas present to his sister so they convinced me to bring them here today instead of staying at home and doing chores,” chuckled Boyle.

While the kids had a great time, Boyle says strike days do no good for the parents.

Story continues below advertisement
“They have to find accommodations, they have to take that day off [and] lose money for their household,” she said.

“I don’t think the government is being fair; the teachers deserve to have certain things, and right now, they’re not getting what they need.

“[The strike] interrupts everybody’s day… It interrupts their school week, the flow of everything, [the kids] have to catch up on homework.”
Education Minister Stephen Lecce discusses contract talks with teachers
Education Minister Stephen Lecce discusses contract talks with teachers

Nancy Thibodeau also brought her child enrolled in fourth grade in a public school board to The Factory on Tuesday.

“I get affected because I work in a high school cafeteria,” she said. “[I’m] not working [today], so I have to keep the child busy…. [but] I get nothing [financially].”

Another mom at The Factory, Tanya Cornish, was able to work around her day since she’s self-employed. She has two boys in grades 6 and 7 enrolled in public school.

She told 980 CFPL she fully supports the teachers, and hopes for change.

“[I] have a child that has some learning challenges, so it’s hard enough for him,” said Cornish.
“I can’t imagine if the number increases in class sizes and other resources are cut; that would [dramatically] impact my child.”

READ MORE: London-area groups prepare day camps as local teachers get ready to hit the picket lines

The strike comes three days after renewed contract talks between the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (EFTO) and the province led to no agreement late Friday.

ETFO head Sam Hammond says elementary students will be out of school again for two days next week, but the exact dates haven’t been released.

All English public elementary schools will be closed on Thursday Feb. 6th, which is when The Factory plans to hold another Bounce All Day deal.

Story continues below advertisement

Admission is $20.20 per child.

-With files from Global News’ Sawyer Bogdan

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonOntario governmentLondon OntarioStrikeOntario EducationosstfETFOOECTAOntario English Catholic Teachers' AssociationTeacher's Strikeslondon strikethe factory
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.