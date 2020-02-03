Western Newfoundland, parts of Labrador under winter storm warnings

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of Labrador and western Newfoundland remained under winter storm warnings Monday morning, with heavy snow and strong winds expected to continue overnight.

Port aux Basques and the surrounding area is under a blowing snow advisory.

Residents of Labrador from Cartwright to Black Tickle are warned of hazardous weather conditions, with up to 45 centimetres of snow in the forecast for Monday along with winds up to 100 kilometres per hour along the coast.

Government workers were out salting provincial highways Monday morning after a winter storm hit most of the province Sunday.

The heavy mix of snow and rain left major roads slicked with water and ice, with water building up on some parts of the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2020.