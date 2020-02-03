Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Western Newfoundland, parts of Labrador under winter storm warnings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2020 11:06 am
N.L. residents work together to overcome the storm
Life is gradually returning to normal in Newfoundland and Labrador after a record-breaking blizzard. Ross Lord reports on how people there are helping each other through tough times with a smile.

Parts of Labrador and western Newfoundland remained under winter storm warnings Monday morning, with heavy snow and strong winds expected to continue overnight.

READ MORE: Historic N.L. blizzard highlights need for severe weather preparedness: scientists

Port aux Basques and the surrounding area is under a blowing snow advisory.

Residents of Labrador from Cartwright to Black Tickle are warned of hazardous weather conditions, with up to 45 centimetres of snow in the forecast for Monday along with winds up to 100 kilometres per hour along the coast.

Government workers were out salting provincial highways Monday morning after a winter storm hit most of the province Sunday.

Canadian troops providing crucial help to snow-ravaged NL
Canadian troops providing crucial help to snow-ravaged NL

The heavy mix of snow and rain left major roads slicked with water and ice, with water building up on some parts of the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
SnowWinter weatherWinter StormSnowfallTrans-Canada HighwayNewfoundland and LabradorLabradorStrong WindsBlack TickleCartwrightNewfoundland And Labrador Weather
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.