Montreal reacts to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s Super Bowl win

Send this page to someone via email

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is a Super Bowl champion.

The Quebecer was already the first doctor to play in the Super Bowl, but now he can also claim the title of first person from the province to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs’ fourth-quarter comeback to defeat San Francisco 31-20.

READ MORE: Montreal animals place their bets on who will be Super Bowl LIV champs

On the campus of McGill University, where the 28-year-old played football before entering the NFL in 2014, students reacted to the news with excitement.

“When you watch the game, you know that he was here. He represents us,” said one McGill student on McTavish Street, which runs through the centre of the university’s downtown campus.

READ MORE: Montreal company PixMob lights up 2020 Super Bowl halftime show

Another student, who watched the game live with classmates on Sunday night, said the win is “inspiring for a lot of people as well, including me.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone was going crazy; it was a good time,” he added.

Congrats to ⁦@mcgillu⁩ grad Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on winning a Super Bowl ring in KC’s 31-20 victory over SanFrancisco. Also winning a ring is McGill grad https://t.co/KblUaDSPgu Darche, team physician ⁦@jp5251⁩ ⁦@LaurentDTardif⁩ ⁦@SashaGhavami⁩⁩ pic.twitter.com/TOp9cnXVr4 — McGill Athletics (@McGillAthletics) February 3, 2020

On Twitter, the university also made note of Duvernay-Tardif’s win, adding praise as well for Dr. J.P. Darche, the team’s physician, who is also a McGill alum.

If he gets the chance to bring the trophy home with him in the off-season that lies ahead, it is likely Duvernay-Tardif will make a stop with his championship hardware on campus.