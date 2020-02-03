Menu

Sports

Montreal reacts to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s Super Bowl win

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 8:53 am
Kansas City Chiefs player Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first Quebecer to win a Super Bowl championship when his team defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Kansas City Chiefs player Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first Quebecer to win a Super Bowl championship when his team defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is a Super Bowl champion.

The Quebecer was already the first doctor to play in the Super Bowl, but now he can also claim the title of first person from the province to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs’ fourth-quarter comeback to defeat San Francisco 31-20.

On the campus of McGill University, where the 28-year-old played football before entering the NFL in 2014, students reacted to the news with excitement.

“When you watch the game, you know that he was here. He represents us,” said one McGill student on McTavish Street, which runs through the centre of the university’s downtown campus.

Another student, who watched the game live with classmates on Sunday night, said the win is “inspiring for a lot of people as well, including me.”

“Everyone was going crazy; it was a good time,” he added.

On Twitter, the university also made note of Duvernay-Tardif’s win, adding praise as well for Dr. J.P. Darche, the team’s physician, who is also a McGill alum.

If he gets the chance to bring the trophy home with him in the off-season that lies ahead, it is likely Duvernay-Tardif will make a stop with his championship hardware on campus.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
