Canucks visit the Bruins after Pettersson’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (30-18-5, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (31-10-12, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host Vancouver after Elias Pettersson scored two goals in the Canucks’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

The Bruins are 17-2-9 at home. Boston ranks eighth in the league shooting 10.6% and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.5 shots per game.

The Canucks are 13-13-2 on the road. Vancouver is fifth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by J.T. Miller with 0.6.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 46 assists and has recorded 68 points this season. David Pastrnak has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Miller leads the Canucks with 33 total assists and has collected 53 points. Bo Horvat has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Danton Heinen: day to day (unspecified).

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.