New Edmonton exhibit tells story of Alberta Métis community at residential schools

An exhibit in Edmonton is telling the stories of Alberta’s Métis community during the times of residential schools.

The Forgotten: The Métis Residential School Experience launched on Friday at the Norquest College Singhmar Centre for Learning. The exhibit aims to educate Albertans about the many Métis people who went through residential and boarding schools.

It’s made up of six panels. Each one looks at important parts of history for Métis people, specifically within Western Canada.

The exhibit was developed by the Legacy of Hope Foundation in collaboration with curator Gregory Scofield and other advisors.

“It’s looking at our politics, it’s looking at how we define ourselves as a nation, it’s [looking] at our experience and it’s looking at the boarding school experience,” Scofield said.

Funding for the project was provided by Canadian Heritage and Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development Canada.

The exhibit will be open through February.

